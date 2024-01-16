Saudi-listed Arabian Cement Company has estimated that the cost of cement production will increase by 14 percent as a direct financial impact of Saudi Aramco's increase in fuel product prices.

The company will work in the coming period to examine ways to reduce the financial impact of the price changes, it said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Tuesday.

The company received a notice from Aramco on a rise in fuel product prices used in cement production from January 1.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

