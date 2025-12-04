Saudi Arabia-listed National Company for Glass Industries (ZOUJAJ) announced on Wednesday that its associate company, Saudi Guardian International Float Glass Company Limited (Gulf Guard), has approved the implementation of a new glass manufacturing project in Jubail Industrial City at an estimated cost of $267 million.

Gulf Guard is a joint venture between ZOUJAJ and US-based Guardian Industries.

The project includes a float glass production line and a coater glass line, ZOUJAJ said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange. The coater line is expected to begin operations in the third quarter of 2027, while the float glass line is planned for the second quarter of 2028.

The company said the project timeline remains contingent on securing suitable financing.'

Float glass and coater glass are used for building construction and automotive applications.

The announcement on Wednesday follows Gulf Guard’s earlier approval in August 2025 of the feasibility study for the proposed ‘Gulf Guard 2’ project, with a planned production capacity of 750 tonnes per day of float glass and insulated glass, at an estimated investment of $215 million (SAR 806.2 million).

The study, which was commissioned in January 2024, was initially mandated to evaluate a capacity of 900 tonnes per day.

Guardian Industries said in a separate statement on Wednesday that the second float glass line and second glass coater line will be established at Gulf Guard’s existing site in Jubail Industrial City. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the project was signed between the joint venture partners at the U.S.–Saudi Business Forum in Washington last month.

