RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Industrial Production Index for July 2025 recorded an increase of 6.5 percent compared to the same month last year.



According to the July 2025 bulletin issued by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), the sub-index for mining and quarrying activity jumped 6.5 percent year-on-year, while the manufacturing sub-index saw a 7 percent rise.



The sub-index for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply activity increased by 0.9 percent, and the sub-index for water supply, sanitation, and waste management and remediation activity rose by 8.5 percent compared to July of the previous year.



Regarding the main economic activities, the results indicated a 7.8 percent increase in the oil activities index in July 2025, alongside a 3.5 percent rise in the non-oil activities index.

