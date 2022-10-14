Saudi Arabian Railways (SAR) has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with petrochemical companies Tasnee and Sipchem to explore and identify opportunities for sustainable and cost-effective transport of their products on SAR’s railway system.

Under the MoUs, both companies will identify opportunities for transporting their products by rail to the Jubail Commercial Port in Jubail or King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, they said in separate press statements.

Both MoUs were signed during the inauguration of SAR’s railway projects in the Eastern Region. The projects include Jubail – Dammam railway linking the North and East railway networks in addition to the inauguration Jubail Industrial City's internal network, which connects industrial facilities in Jubail Industrial City to King Fahd Industrial Port and Jubail Commercial Port in Jubail, transporting about 6 million tonnes of liquid and solid materials annually.

