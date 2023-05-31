Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) has signed a five-year contract with Jazan Municipality to operate a public transport bus network in Jazan governorate (Jazan, Sabya and Abu Arish).

The contract is valued at 93 million Saudi riyals ($24.79 million), the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Tuesday.

In April, the company won a contract from Jazan Municipality to operate a public transport bus network.

SAPTCO signed a public bus transport project contract worth SAR 115 million ($30.61 million) with Qassim Municipality in March.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)