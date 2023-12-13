Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Scientific Design (SD), an affiliate specialties company and Linde Engineering, a subsidiary of Dublin-based Linde, have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore collaboration opportunities to decarbonise SD’s ethylene glycol process.

The collaboration seeks to develop innovative solutions to reduce carbon footprint and achieve low-carbon emissions technology by offering SABIC's CO2 recovery and purification technology to glycol production plants licensed by SD.

The main goal is to establish sustainable ethylene oxide (EO) and ethylene glycol (EG) production, setting industry benchmarks for carbon-neutral industries.

SABIC’s CO2 Capture and Purification technology will be integrated by SD into EO/EG production processes to capture and purify CO2 emissions emitted during their production.

SABIC's proprietary CO2 technology has the capacity to recover and purify up to 500,000 metric tonnes (MT) of CO2 per year, which would otherwise be emitted into the atmosphere during ethylene glycol production. The captured CO2 can be converted into urea, methanol, and liquefied CO2.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

