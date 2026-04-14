Egypt - Raedbots has officially launched as the first company in Egypt and the Middle East dedicated to the local design and manufacturing of industrial robots, aiming to meet rising demand for automation across regional industries.

The company develops robotic systems in-house at its Cairo facilities, covering mechanical design, electronics, control systems, and AI-based software. According to Chief Technology Officer Mohamed Ibrahim, the company’s approach focuses on delivering integrated automation solutions that enhance productivity, improve cost efficiency, and strengthen workplace safety in industrial environments.

Raedbots said its locally designed robotic arms are intended to reduce reliance on imported systems and lower the cost of adopting automation technologies. Chief Operating Officer Hamza El-Sahiti noted that in-house development enables the company to tailor solutions to regional operational requirements, while offering a more cost-effective alternative to imported systems.

The company is currently developing what it describes as “smart industrial robots” powered by physical AI, designed for applications including welding, CNC machine tending, material handling, packaging, and warehouse automation. These systems combine proprietary hardware with AI-driven software to enhance precision and reduce downtime in manufacturing processes.

Raedbots is also a member of NVIDIA Inception, a global initiative that supports technology startups. Through this programme, the company leverages advanced simulation and AI tools to accelerate product development and test robotic systems in virtual environments prior to deployment.

In addition, Raedbots participates in the Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (TIEC), affiliated with Egypt’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, which supports startups and promotes local innovation in the technology sector.

The company said its team comprises engineers and specialists with expertise in robotics, industrial automation, and manufacturing. It is currently collaborating with a number of factories and industrial partners to pilot and deploy its systems, while continuing to expand its product portfolio and production capacity.

Raedbots aims to contribute to the development of a domestic robotics industry in Egypt and the wider region, with a focus on enhancing industrial efficiency and supporting broader digital transformation efforts.

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