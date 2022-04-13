India-based Greenko ZeroC, a subsidiary of Greenko Group and Belgium-based John Cockerill, a designer and manufacturer of high-capacity alkaline electrolysers, have signed a framework agreement to jointly develop the market for green hydrogen electrolysers in the the Indian sub-continent.

John Cockerill said in a press statement that the partnership will set up a gigawatt- scale electrolyser manufacturing unit expandable to multi-gigawatt-scale to serve the local market. It will include the full manufacturing electrolyser value chain, including modern nickel coating, and will produce electrolysers delivering highest purity hydrogen at a pressure of 30 bars at the outlet.

The statement said the pressurised alkaline technology provided by John Cockerill along with Greenko’s lowest cost round the clock renewable energy solutions will enable the lowest levelised cost of hydrogen necessary for the implementation of a large hydrogen ecosystem in the Indian subcontinent. This in turn will help decarbonise large local industries like refineries, fertiliser plants and steel, to develop hydrogen mobility and to implement a large-scale renewable energy ecosystem in India.

Anil Chalamalasetty, Greenko’s CEO & MD said: “This partnership will not only help curtail India’s energy imports but facilitate energy exports and strengthen India’s green hydrogen ambitions as part of a wider renewable energy programme.”

Raphael Tilot, John Cockerill, Renewables’ CEO, said: “India and neighbouring countries have abundant natural resources, a large domestic market and the potential to cater to the growth of this market regionally and globally”.

Greenko Group has an installed capacity base of 7.3 gigawatts across solar, wind and hydro generation technologies spread over 100 plus projects delivering approximately 1.5 to 2 percent of India’s total electricity needs. As part of its hydrogen strategy, Greenko will invest to develop a 1MTPA (Metric Tonne per annum) green ammonia production facility in the next financial year.

John Cockerill is developing the world’s highest capacity electrolysers (6.5- megawatt commercial engineered to go up to 20 GW) and manufacturing facilities across the globe and deploying solutions for green mobility. In 2020, the company achieved a turnover of EUR 1.01 billion in 19 countries.

