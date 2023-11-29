Muscat: Air Liquide and Maraﬁq have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop a partnership for centralised production and supply of industrial gases in Duqm via a dedicated infrastructure. Duqm is expected to host several industries requiring industrial gases and focused on sustainable growth.

Under this agreement, Air Liquide and Maraﬁq will study the most effcient and low-carbon solutions to produce and supply industrial gasses to a variety of industries planned for Duqm. End-users such as property developers and industrial customers in Duqm will benefit from this partnership, including economies of scale, synergies, world-class technologies and operating expertise related to industrial gasses.

Monica Varagnat, Large Industries Business Line VP, Africa, Middle East & India said, “Air Liquide is very pleased to join Maraﬁq as a strategic partner who is aligned with our growth ambitions in the Duqm industrial basin. In the context of this partnership, Air Liquide will leverage its world-class technologies and expertise in the supply of industrial gases to contribute to the industrial development in Duqm.”

Abdullah Al Hashimi, Managing Director of Maraﬁq, said: “The memorandum of understanding will enable Maraﬁq to enhance its services to industrial projects in the Special Economic Zone of Duqm and contribute to providing integrated services to companies operating in the zone, including electricity, water, industrial water, and industrial gases.”

He added, “Air Liquide is one of the companies specialised in the industrial gases sector, and we expect that the memorandum of understanding will contribute to achieving mutual beneﬁts for the two companies, and at the same time contribute to serving and attracting many industrial projects to the Special Economic Zone of Duqm.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

