Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion announced that starting May 29, anti-dumping duties will take effect at all customs entry points in Oman on ceramic and porcelain tile imports originating from or exported by China and India. The decision is part of the unified anti-dumping, countervailing, and safeguard measures law adopted by the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Nasra bint Sultan Al Habsi, Director General of Commerce at the Ministry and a member of the Permanent Committee for Combating Harmful Practices in International Trade for GCC states, explained that the decision was based on complaints filed by Gulf-based ceramic and porcelain tile manufacturers, alleging that imports from China and India were being dumped into local markets.

She stated that the GCC Secretariat, through its technical office, initiated an investigation into the complaints with the participation of all relevant parties. The investigation and related procedures lasted over 12 months, from the announcement of the probe until official notifications were issued to enforce the measures. Following the findings, technical reports were submitted to the GCC Permanent Committee and the Industrial Cooperation Committee, which ultimately decided to impose anti-dumping duties for five years.

Ahmed bin Salem Al Rasbi, Director General at the Center for Competition and Anti-Monopoly at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, highlighted that the decisions issued by the GCC's Permanent Committee for Combating Harmful Trade Practices, based on the Gulf unified trade law, represent a strategic step toward maintaining a fair and competitive trade environment within GCC markets. These measures ensure protection for domestic industries against harmful dumping practices.

He stressed that imposing anti-dumping duties on ceramic and porcelain tile imports from China and India is a vital step to safeguard the local market from price distortions caused by imported products sold at unfair prices that do not reflect actual production costs. He added that these measures will enhance the ability of local producers to compete, improve quality, and expand production lines, positively impacting industrial performance, employment rates, and price stability between domestic and imported products.

Al Rasbi noted that these regulations will provide long-term benefits to consumers, offering greater choices and higher quality by encouraging local investments while preventing monopolistic risks that could arise from domestic industry withdrawal. He described these measures as part of a broader framework designed to protect both the market and consumers.

Meanwhile, Khalid bin Issa Al Amri, Director General of Consumer Services and Market Surveillance at the Consumer Protection Authority, stated that the authority is closely monitoring the implementation of the anti-dumping duty decision on ceramic and porcelain tiles imported from China and India. He affirmed that the authority has established a clear plan to track and analyse the pricing of these imported products and is intensifying periodic inspection campaigns at retail outlets specializing in their sale, ensuring market price stability.

Al Amri emphasized that the Consumer Protection Authority will take strict legal action against violators, applying existing regulations and laws. He urged suppliers to comply with trade laws and encouraged consumers to report any observed violations in local markets through official communication channels.

