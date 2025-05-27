The continent’s most dynamic gathering for digital commerce professionals, Converge Africa 2025, concluded this week at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), drawing over one thousand delegates, exhibitors, and thought leaders from across Africa and beyond.

Over three action-packed days (6-8 May), Converge Africa delivered immersive workshops, powerful plenary sessions, and solution-driven conversations across five dedicated content tracks: Retail and e-commerce, digital marketing, payments and fintech, digital security, and fulfilment and last mile.

Spotlight on innovation: Huawei, Intent HQ, and CX Experts take the stage

Among the many standout contributors to this year’s programme were Huawei, Intent HQ, and CX Experts, each bringing unique insights to the evolving digital commerce landscape.



- Huawei captivated audiences with their vision for digital transformation in financial services, sharing practical strategies on cross-border transaction security and customer interaction at scale. Their sessions - led by senior leaders You Jianguo, Li Mingshan, and Benedict Rono - demonstrated how AI and software innovation are shaping more efficient, secure commerce systems in Africa.



- Intent HQ challenged assumptions about consumer engagement in the age of data. Their keynote, "From Transactions to Intent," delivered by CRO Jonathan Woolf, reframed customer intelligence through a behavioural lens, while their workshop offered a hands-on look at leveraging privacy-safe edge AI to unlock deeper customer relevance.



- CX Experts returned to the spotlight with high-energy, practical workshops focused on AI in contact centres, customer satisfaction, and avoiding costly support mistakes. Founder Phillip Batt and Head of Success Dave Hobbs brought Zendesk-backed solutions to life, showcasing how businesses can scale human-centric service with smart tech.

Startup energy on full display – Sponsored by Peach Payments

New this year, the Start-Up Pitch Stage, proudly sponsored by Peach Payments, drew a crowd eager to discover the next generation of digital disruptors. Finalists included fintech and logistics innovators such as, Zazu, TapNGo, Zuke, and Ariel Robotics, with top honors and the cash prize going to NjiaPay!

The competition underscored Converge Africa’s commitment to supporting early-stage innovation, providing a live platform for startups to pitch their solutions to industry leaders and VCs driving Africa’s digital economy forward.

A marketplace of ideas and opportunity

From discussions on digital ID and cross-border payments to last-mile logistics and omnichannel retail, Converge Africa provided a forum for practical insight, peer learning, and high-value networking. The exhibition floor bustled with technology demos and strategic meeting introductions, while social events like Converge Engage and the Africa Padel networking tournament added energy and connection to the experience.

The momentum continues as Converge Africa announces its return to Cape Town in 2026, with dates officially confirmed for 5–7 May 2026 at the CTICC. Following the success of this year’s event, preparations are already underway to deliver an even more impactful experience for Africa’s digital commerce community.

About Converge Africa

Hosted by VUKA Group, Converge Africa is the leading digital commerce event in Africa - serving as a critical meeting point for online retailers, tech providers, marketers, fintech innovators, and cybersecurity professionals powering Africa to trade digitally, seamlessly without borders.

For media enquiries, interviews or partnership opportunities:



- steven.dennett@wearevuka.com |

- www.converge-africa.com



All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).