GFH Capital, a Saudi subsidiary of GFH Financial Group, partnered with Kuwait-based real estate firm The Commercial Real Estate Company (Al Tijaria) to expand business in the warehousing and logistics sector across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region.

Under the strategic partnership, Al Tijaria will act as a technical advisor for one of GFH’s logistics funds and gain exposure to the group’s evolving business, according to a press release.

Through this collaboration, Al Tijaria will leverage GFH’s market expertise to capitalize on the growing opportunities within the logistics sector, anchoring its strategic growth trajectory.

Razi Al Murbati, CEO of GFH Capital, said: “We are pleased to partner with Al Tijaria in this critical sector. It reflects the growing importance of logistics as a key driver of economic development in KSA and the wider Gulf and the strong opportunities this expansion is creating.”

“This partnership aligns with our strategy to offer high-growth investments that deliver sustainable returns while also supporting regional development goals,” Al Murbati stated.

Abdulmutaleb Marafie, CEO of Al Tijaria, added: “Foreseen partnership with GFH Capital provides us with unique access to the region’s rapidly expanding logistics market. Together, we aim to develop state-of-the-art infrastructure and create value for the investors.”

GFH has expanded its investments in the logistics sector, with an estimated exposure of nearly $2 billion diversified across various logistics facilities, including cold storage, last-mile delivery hubs, and fulfilment centers, securing a diversified presence across the logistics value chain.

As of 31 March 2025, GFH recorded year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits attributable to the owners at $30.14 million, compared to $27.13 million.

