SALALAH: Omantel, the leading telecommunications company in Oman, has announced the launch of the second-largest data center in the region, located in Salalah. This new center is part of the company’s strategy to enhance the digital infrastructure in the Sultanate of Oman, equipped with the latest technologies to support the rapid growth in demand for data services.

The launch was marked during the Oman Information Technology Forum held at the Millennium Resort Salalah under the auspices of High Highness Marwan bin Turki al Said, Governor of Dhofar, on Friday.

Hosted by Omantel, the event included a presentation by Talal bin Said al Maamari, CEO of Omantel, in which he highlighted the digital sector in the Sultanate of Oman in general and in Dhofar Governorate in particular, and the innovative services and solutions provided by the company.

According to Omantel, the new data centre will be interconnected with over 10 new submarine cables connecting Salalah to Asia and Europe, along with three relay centers to provide efficient network support services in Salalah and the southern part of Oman.

Notably, this new center will also host data centers for global companies like Equinix, Facebook, and Google, further establishing Salalah as a key destination for digital infrastructure in the region.

During the forum, a discussion session was held entitled "Challenges related to the adoption of digital technologies in the Sultanate of Oman." Dr Amer bin Awad al Rawas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Oman Energy Association (OPAL), Lujaina al Kharusiya, Vice President of Governance and Regulatory Affairs and Compliance at Omantel, and Laila al Hadhramiya, Executive Director of the Omani Information Technology Association, took part in the discussion.

The importance of developing the telecommunications infrastructure and providing high-quality Internet services were discussed. The need to enhance technical awareness and develop youth skills in the field of technology to keep pace with rapid digital developments, as citizen's knowledge of digital technology is vital in our time was stressed. Currently, because technology plays a crucial role in facilitating people's lives and developing communities where a good understanding of digital technology contributes to benefiting from electronic services efficiently and easily, saving time and effort, the participants stressed.

A technical exhibition was held on the sidelines of the forum to introduce modern technical solutions such as the national cloud, cybersecurity, Digital Twin solutions, remote control services and digital surveillance cameras.

The forum aimed to inform the audience of the latest technical developments and review the most prominent digital solutions and technologies offered by Omantel. Through its investments in a number of global technologies, Omantel has been able to provide customers with a range of modern telecom and Internet services, which in turn has contributed directly to the knowledge economy of the Sultanate of Oman and improving the digital sector system.

