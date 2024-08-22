Riyadh -- Industrial and mining industries in Najran Region have advanced significantly, producing top-quality goods that are exported to markets in over 25 countries.



The industrial city of Najran houses innovative factories that have automated their production processes, utilizing modern manufacturing technologies. Moreover, the region is rich in mineral resources valued at SAR145 billion, including gold, silver, copper, and zinc.



Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources Spokesperson Jarrah bin Mohammed Al-Jarrah, in a press statement issued today, highlighted key industries in Najran, such as food processing, plastics, marble, granite, paper, coal, and cement manufacturing.



Al-Jarrah said that Najran is home to 90 factories with investments surpassing SAR4.81 billion. The industrial loans in the area total SAR880 million. Najran's industrial city covers 6.5 million square meters and houses a variety of factories specializing in non-metallic minerals, rubber and plastic products, food items, pharmaceuticals, paper, and coke production.



Notable industrial projects include Sal Food Products and Bin Harkil Granite and Marble factories, which export to several countries. Starworld Plastics Industries aids local content with its products; it is a key player in producing polyethylene tanks and plastic road barriers, bolstering the local plastics industry.



Regarding mining, Al-Jarrah said that the region's mineral wealth, valued at over SAR145 billion, positions it as a key area in Saudi Arabia for mineral exploration and extraction. It contributes to the development of the Saudi mining sector and boosts the national economy.



The region is rich in gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and mineralized sulfide belts. Twenty-seven mining complexes are for sand, gravel, granite, and silica sand ores, and there are four mineral reserve sites for zinc and copper ores, he said.



The ministry aims to provide advanced services and technologies to industrial cities, back private partners and attract investments that benefit the national economy.



It seeks to boost Saudi industry's competitiveness, expand product reach to regional and international markets, and leverage each region's strengths to develop the industrial and mining sectors in which investors are offered various benefits, including a stable and stimulating investment environment.