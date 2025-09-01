Riyadh - NAF for Feed for Industry Company has inked a SAR 62 million supply deal with Riyada Tareta Poultry Company for the provision of poultry feed.

The contract value represents about 38%of NAF’s total revenue for 2024, according to a bourse filing.

Under the agreement, NAF will supply 36,000 tons of feed annually, covering Badi, Nami, and Nahi feed for broilers.

Quantities may increase depending on Riyada Tareta Poultry’s requirements, with prices subject to review every 45 days.

The contract, signed on 26 August 2025, is renewable for one year with mutual consent and will commence on 1 September.

It is worth highlighting that the financial impact of the deal is expected to be reflected in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025.

During the first half (H1) of 2025, NAF registered an 84.58% year-on-year (YoY) plunge in net profits to SAR 1.05 million, versus SAR 6.86 million.

Revenues hit SAR 67.87 million as of 30 June 2025, down 14.38% YoY from SAR 79.27 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) retreated to SAR 0.55 in the first six months (6M) of 2025 from SAR 3.43 in H1-24.

