Morocco’s leading port operator, Marsa Maroc, has announced a 21 billion Moroccan dirhams ($2.1 billion) investment programme spanning 2025 to 2030.

The plan aims to strengthen the group’s positioning as a leading regional port operator under its strategic roadmap through the end of the decade.

The announcement came as the company’s board of directors met last week to approve financial statements for the year 2025.

Consolidated revenue reached MAD 5,785 million ($578.5 million), up 16 percent compared to MAD 5,008 million ($500.8 million) in 2024.

The increase was driven by higher volumes handled across the group’s ports and the expansion of its logistics service offering.

On the operational front, total cargo traffic surpassed 67 million tons, a 6 percent year-on-year increase and the highest level in the company’s history.

Container throughput exceeded 3 million TEUs for the first time, placing Marsa Maroc as Africa’s fourth-largest container operator.

Last year, UK-based Drewry Maritime Research had ranked Marsa Maroc as the fourth largest container port terminal operator in Africa in its ‘Global Container Terminal Operators’ report. It is also the fourth largest company in Morocco by market capitalisation.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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