Morocco’s National Investment Commission approved 44 projects totaling 86 billion Moroccan dirhams ($9 billion) during its 10th session held in Rabat at the weekend.

The projects are expected to generate nearly 20,500 jobs, both direct and indirect, according to Morocco’s media, which said they include 30 new convention agreements and 14 amendments to existing ones.

Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch opened the meeting by highlighting a strong investment momentum since the charter took effect.

He noted that foreign direct investment hit a record high in 2025, reaching around MAD 56 billion ($5.8 billion). That figure represents a 22 percent increase over the previous peak recorded in 2018, he said.

The approved projects span 18 sectors including tourism, renewable energy, automotive manufacturing, airport infrastructure, agri-food, health, railway infrastructure, mining, telecommunications, chemicals and petrochemical industries.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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