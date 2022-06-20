The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) has announced a series of measures to ensure adequate supplies of cement to cater to the requirements of the domestic market.

The announcement came in a series of posts last week in response to concerns voiced on social media lamenting supply shortfalls in some parts of the country.

“The Ministry confirms the continuation of efforts to overcome challenges faced by the market through the implementation of a number of measures to ensure the availability of cement in the local market'', it said in a post on its official Twitter account.

“At the same time, we are working to understand the requirements of the market and study the challenges faced by some Omani cement factories and cement suppliers at the moment'', it further noted.

As part of the measures to facilitate adequate cement supply, it will seek a waiver on customs duties on cement imports to encourage shipments from overseas markets. Additionally, it will work with a number of satellite ports, including Mina Al Sultan Port and Al Suwaiq Port to ensure speedy inflows of imported cement.

The Ministry also stressed the importance of maintaining stable cement prices. It called upon local cement manufacturers to increase their output, and also pledged to facilitate the licensing and establishment of new cement plants.

Qasim Al Maashani