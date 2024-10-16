MUSCAT: Project cargo for the world-scale polysilicon production complex currently under construction at Sohar Freezone has been arriving at a rapid pace, underscoring the ambitious timelines for the delivery of this strategically significant venture.

United Solar Polysilicon (FZC) SPC, an international green energy enterprise specializing in the solar industry chain, is developing the 100,000 tonnes per annum capacity plant at a cost of around $1.6 billion. Omani sovereign wealth fund Oman Investment Authority (OIA) is supporting the project via its Future Fund Oman (FFO) investment vehicle with a contribution of $156 million.

On Monday, C Steinweg Oman – the operator of the general cargo terminal at Sohar Port – announced the successful discharge of several outsized pieces of project cargo destined for the site of the polysilicon project in the nearby free zone. Massive columns arriving on a seagoing barge were discharged at the terminal’s heavy-duty berth and carefully placed on stools and beams in preparation for their transportation to the project site. More such cargoes are anticipated, the operator noted in a post.

Earlier, Chinese specialized energy equipment manufacturer Shuangliang International said it has begun shipments of key project equipment from its Jiangyin factory. “We're thrilled to announce that shipments for the United Solar Polysilicon (FZC) SPC project in Oman have begun this September. This is the largest polysilicon production capacity project in the Middle East,” it said in a post.

Shuangliang, a leading supplier of solar material manufacturing systems, is providing polysilicon reduction furnaces, green hydrogen production equipment, Libr absorption chillers, polysilicon heat exchangers, electric chiller integration systems, and high-pressure electrode boilers for the Oman project.

“Plus, Shuangliang is the first Chinese company to land an export order for hydrogen electrolyzers! This project marks a significant step for us internationally. Shuangliang is proud to support the global shift to clean energy and be contributing to a greener future,” it stated.

Earlier in the year, Shanghai-based Shuangliang said it had won a contract valued at $58.3 million for the manufacture and supply of key pieces of hardware for the polysilicon project.

United Solar Polysilicon is anticipated to bring its mega-scale venture into operation sometime next year, unlocking opportunities for downstream investments in, among other areas, the manufacture of solar panels and integrated chips and sensors for the global electronics industry.

