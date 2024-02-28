Iraq is planning to build 4 new large silos and 17 underground bunkers to store grain and other cereals in various parts of the country, an official has said.

The General Company for Cereal Trade has obtained cabinet approval for the projects in Kirkuk in North Iraq and other Governorates, its Director Haidar Al-Karawi said.

Construction of the silos will take one to two years each given their large storage capacity, he told the official Iraqi News Agency on Wednesday.

Karawi did not mention the silo’s capacity but said each bunker will store nearly 6,000 tonnes.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

