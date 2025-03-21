The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has imposed anti-dumping duties on specific categories of aluminium imports from China.

These include coated or coloured aluminium alloy sheets, plates, coils, and rectangular, including square, strips, 0.2 to 8 millimetres thick.

The imposition of anti-dumping duty came after a recommendation of the Permanent Committee for Combating Harmful Practices in International Trade, the Gulf Cooperation Council Secretariat General (GCC SC) said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the GCC SC said it will begin the final review of anti-dumping duties imposed on ceramic and porcelain tiles from China and India.

(Writing by P Deol: Editing by Anoop Menon)

