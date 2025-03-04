The Gulf Cooperation Council Secretariat General (GCC SC) will begin the final review of anti-dumping duties imposed on ceramic and porcelain tiles from China and India.

The duties cover ceramic and porcelain tiles used for flooring, wall coverings, and fireplaces, the GCC SG said in a statement.

The procedures align with the Common Law on Anti-Dumping, Countervailing Measures, and Safeguard Measures and its executive regulations.

The Permanent Committee for Combating Harmful Practices in International Trade has accepted the complaint and will initiate investigation, the statement said.

In May 2020, the committee imposed definitive anti-dumping duties on GCC imports of ceramic tiles from China and India.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

