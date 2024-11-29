DUQM: The Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) celebrated yesterday the inauguration of the Fish Canning and Value-Added Products Complex, managed by the International Seafood Company (SIMAK), a subsidiary of the Fisheries Development Oman (FDO).

The ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr. Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, and attended by Dr. Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ).

The Fish Canning Complex benefits from the facilities provided by the Fish and Food Industries Zone and the Multipurpose Fishing Port within the SEZAD. With a production capacity of 100 million cans of fish annually, the complex commenced commercial production last March. Following the launch of canned tuna in local markets over the past months, the company plans to introduce other products, such as canned sardines and mackerel, in the coming months.

Dr Al Habsi affirmed that the fisheries sector is undergoing continuous development in value-added industries. The inauguration of the International Seafood Company (Simak), comes as part of the Ministry's efforts to maximise the economic value of fish products by encouraging investments in such projects.

The project includes two production lines for canning tuna and sardines, with a processing capacity of 30,000 tonnes annually and an estimated output exceeding 100 million cans per year.

Raw materials for the factory are sourced through purchases from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and local fishermen as part of efforts to enhance local content.

The project targets local markets as well as markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).​ The Minister highlighted that this project is part of Oman’s efforts to achieve economic diversification and develop the fisheries sector, which is one of the country’s most significant economic sectors.

The factory is expected to create numerous job opportunities for Omani youth and strengthen the presence of Omani products in global markets.

Oman's total production from natural fisheries witnessed a 13 per cent increase during the period from January to July this year, reaching approximately 410,000 tonnes compared to 364,000 tonnes in the same period last year. The value of fish production also rose by 6 per cent, from RO 261 million to RO 277 million.

The contribution of the fisheries sector to the gross domestic product (GDP) at constant prices grew from RO 128.4 million in the first half of 2023 to RO 143.9 million in the first half of 2024, reflecting a growth rate of 12.1 per cent.

The Fish Canning and Value-Added Complex, operated by Simak, is located in the Fish and Food Industries Zone, less than 3 km from the multi-purpose fishing port. This port is managed by a consortium comprising several companies under the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and Port of Lorient, one of the largest fishing ports in Europe.

Recently, the authority announced a tender for complementary works at the port, including superstructure and utility network projects, aimed at enabling the port to achieve its objectives of developing the fish and food industries sector.

Dr Al Sunaidy said that the Fish Canning and Value-Added Complex is one of the key investments in the Fish and Food Industries Zone within the SEZAD. Over the past years, the zone has successfully attracted seven factories specialising in fish processing and manufacturing. OPAZ continues to develop the area to attract more food industries, leveraging its proximity to the multi-purpose fishing port.

He announced that OPAZ is currently working on expanding the Fish and Food Industries Zone to maximise the economic value of fisheries and develop other sectors within the food industries. He further explained that a plot of land opposite this area has been allocated for veterinary and agricultural quarantine to facilitate imports of livestock, fruits and vegetables from East African countries.

The total number of agreements signed in the fish and food industries sector in the SEZAD stands at 17. Currently, nine projects are operational, five are under construction, and three are in the planning stage. These projects encompass various industries, including frozen fish, canned fish, fish oil and meal production, and ice production.

Zakaria bin Sulaiman al Hassani, CEO of Simak, emphasised the company's commitment to implementing global quality standards in production processes, with all products undergoing testing in the company's laboratories to ensure compliance with quality standards and product specifications.

In recent months, several partnership agreements were signed between Simak and local companies and Omani fishermen to supply fresh fish to the Complex. Additionally, the company partnered with specialised Omani firms to market and distribute its products in local markets.

The Complex features advanced facilities for processing, cold storage, and finished goods storage, ensuring operational efficiency and quality. It benefits from easy access to raw material sources both locally and internationally, as well as cost advantages due to its proximity to local suppliers and growing markets.

Business Reporter 2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).