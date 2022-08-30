SOHAR Freezone announced on Monday that it has signed a land lease agreement with Integrated Solutions Plant and Land Services (FZC) for 15,000 square metres (sqm) within the Freezone to establish a liquid fertiliser plant project.

The project represents an investment of 2.2 million Omani riyals ($5.7 million), the Freezone said in a press statement.

It said expansion in the future would see the plant produce ammonium sulphate for export to Pakistan and Tanzania.

Omar bin Mahmood Al Mahrizi, CEO of SOHAR Freezone, and Deputy CEO of SOHAR Port said broadening of the Freezone’s tenant profile to Egypt for the first time is a key step in its expansion.

