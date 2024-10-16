Six European and Algerian energy companies have joined forces to assess the feasibility of large-scale green hydrogen production in Algeria and its transport to Europe through the planned 'SoutH2 Corridor' project.

The 3,300-kilometre hydrogen pipeline aims to connect North Africa with Italy, Austria, and Germany, potentially supplying 40 percent of Europe’s hydrogen import target by 2030.

German energy firm VNG, Italian gas grid operator SNAM, Sea Corridor (Italy), and Austrian electricity company VERBUND have signed a letter of intent with Algerian energy giants Sonatrach and Sonelgaz to jointly examine the technical and economic viability of the entire green hydrogen value chain, from production in Algeria to delivery across Europe.

The partnership builds on a previous agreement signed in February 2024, in which VNG agreed to purchase pipeline gas from Sonatrach. In addition, Germany and Algeria are working to establish a bilateral hydrogen task force to further advance cooperation in the clean energy sector.

