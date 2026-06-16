Egypt has unveiled an industrial strategy with an export target of $100 billion in 2030 and the establishment of industrial funds to be partly subscribed by citizens.

Industry minister Khalid Hashim outlined the six-pronged strategy which concentrates on seven key industries including automobiles, engineering equipment, garments, food, pharmaceutical, electricals and electronics.

The strategy will also focus on attracting investment in renewable energy equipment, machinery, industrial robots, iron, steel and aluminium, chemicals and fertilisers.

“This strategy aims to increase Egypt’s industrial exports to $100 billion by 2030 by focusing on attracting global investments related to the transfer of technology and industrial expertise and moving towards the concept of integration with the global economy and international production chains,” Hashim told a forum organised by the US chamber of commerce in Cairo last week.

The minister revealed plans to develop the mechanisms for offering and licensing industrial lands, adding that the ministry is also working to create a new sustainable financing mechanism through the launch of industrial investment funds.

Citizens will be able to partially subscribe to these funds that aim to direct financing towards promising industrial projects, he said, noting that the first of these funds is expected to enter operation shortly.

Egypt, locked in IMF-recommended reforms, announced last year that it aims to raise the manufacturing sector’s contribution to 20 percent of GDP by 2030.

The government has rolled out several initiatives since 2025 to boost industrial production and improve the investment climate, in line with the National Industry Strategy 2024-2030.

In October last year, Egypt announced that it was offering over 1,100 land plots with a total area of around six million square metres (sqm) to investors seeking to set up projects in chemical and other industrial sectors.

The industry ministry said the land plots offered to investors are based in 16 provinces with an area ranging between 190 and 500,000 metres each.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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