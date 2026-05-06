Egypt - Chairperson of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), Walid Gamal El-Din, highlighted the zone’s expanding role as a global logistics and industrial hub during his participation in a conference organised by AHK Egypt.

Held in New Cairo under the theme “Egypt: The Gateway to Global Trade – Connecting Continents Through Innovation,” the event brought together senior government officials, business leaders, international institutions, and logistics companies to discuss the future of global trade and supply chains.

Gamal El-Din took part in the opening panel, “Current Challenges of the Logistics Sector,” where discussions focused on improving efficiency amid ongoing global disruptions.

During the session, he said SCZONE is actively repositioning itself as an integrated industrial and logistics platform, capitalising on structural shifts in global supply chains.

He revealed that the authority has attracted approximately $16bn in investments over the past three years and nine months. In the current fiscal year alone, investments have reached a record $7.1bn, including $1.8bn secured within the last two months.

On the operational front, SCZONE reported strong growth in both revenues and cargo volumes. Container throughput at East Port Said Port rose sharply from 2.4 million TEUs in 2024 to 5.6 million TEUs in 2026, accounting for around 70% of Egypt’s transit trade. Meanwhile, Arish Port has been transformed from near inactivity into a functioning hub handling between 4.5 million and 5 million tonnes annually.

Gamal El-Din also pointed to ongoing upgrades at Ain Sokhna Port, part of a broader national logistics corridor linking Sokhna to Alexandria, aimed at enhancing connectivity and streamlining the movement of goods across Egypt.

He emphasised that these developments align with SCZONE’s strategy to localise industry, targeting priority sectors including renewable energy—particularly solar panels and cells—pharmaceuticals, metals such as aluminium, chemicals including phosphate fertilisers, as well as batteries and electric vehicles. Food processing and textiles also remain key focus areas.

The chairperson noted that SCZONE offers a range of competitive advantages, including cost-efficient labour, reliable energy at competitive prices, strategic proximity to global markets, and access to multiple international trade agreements, all supported by advanced infrastructure.

He added that the authority has successfully launched ship bunkering services across its ports in cooperation with relevant entities, and expects to close the current fiscal year with record revenues and a surplus, achieving growth exceeding 30%. This momentum is set to be further supported by the inauguration of new factories in the second half of the year.

According to SCZONE, total investments in port development projects have reached approximately $1.675bn, including $1.516bn in executed contracts between July 2022 and April 2026, covering 14 projects.

The strong performance reinforces SCZONE’s position as a strategic hub within global supply chains, strengthening Egypt’s role as a key gateway for international trade.

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