Arab Finance: The Egyptian government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Energy3 International (E3i) for the establishment of a solid waste treatment and recycling plant in the governorate of Fayoum, according to an official statement on May 15th.

Under the MoU, a plant will be built under the name of BioRefinery E3i to convert waste to biofuel and graphene through the use of eco-friendly and safe technologies.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad, Governor of Fayoum Ahmed El-Ansari, and Chairman of E3i John Ponchock, with the presence of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

The MoU represents an opportunity for Egypt to adopt sustainable solutions to treat local solid waste, Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad highlighted.

For his part, E3i’s chairman John Ponchock said that the BioRefinery E3i will produce No. 2 diesel, biochar, and organic fertilizers from solid and agricultural waste in Fayoum

This project is expected to eliminate carbon emissions resulting from solid waste disposal by 500,000 tons annually, Ponchock pointed out.