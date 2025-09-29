Egypt’s Minister of Local Development and Acting Environment Minister, Manal Awad, held talks on Wednesday with Khaled Fahmy, Executive Director of the Centre for Environment and Development for the Arab Region and Europe (CEDARE), to strengthen joint efforts on environmental and climate projects.

Climate resilience and sustainable farming

Awad reviewed several flagship projects led by CEDARE, including a pioneering climate resilience initiative in Beheira Governorate. The project supports farmers in adopting solar-powered irrigation systems, boosting water efficiency and crop productivity while reducing emissions and water losses. It also incorporates nature-based solutions to tackle soil salinity and features a women’s empowerment component that promotes micro-enterprises.

Expanding e-waste recycling sector

CEDARE highlighted achievements in e-waste management, developed through a decade-long partnership with Switzerland. Cooperation expanded the formal recycling sector from just one entity to 30, paving the way for extended producer responsibility provisions in Egypt’s waste law. Current initiatives include recycling household appliances and electronics, a “waste-to-fashion” project with the EU, and new oil pollution monitoring programmes.

Combating desertification and protecting biodiversity

On desertification and biodiversity, CEDARE’s rangeland rehabilitation project in Matrouh restored vegetation on about 700 feddans. It also contributed to drafting a desertification law and developing an integrated management plan for Fayoum’s protected areas.

Awad stressed the importance of turning climate adaptation strategies into locally tailored, on-the-ground projects. She also discussed cooperation to maintain Egypt’s protected areas—such as Ras Mohammed and Wadi Al-Hitan—on the IUCN Green List, while adding new sites.

Institutional renewal and regional role

Fahmy underscored CEDARE’s 30-year legacy as a leading environmental institution in the Arab region and beyond. He noted that the centre is undergoing institutional restructuring and formulating a 2025–2026 strategy focused on financial sustainability and private sector engagement. CEDARE is also partnering with Egypt’s New and Renewable Energy Authority to position the country as a regional hub for carbon certification in Africa.

Fahmy reaffirmed CEDARE’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s environmental agenda and replicating successful models across the Arab world.

