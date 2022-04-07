DUBAI - Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) and Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden), Saudi Arabia's national mining company, have signed an agreement to extend their exploration of potential collaboration on technology in the aluminium value chain.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, EGA's Vice Chairman, and Musabbeh Al Kaabi, EGA Board member, witnessed the signing in Dubai by Abdulnasser bin Kalban, EGA's Chief Executive Officer, and Riyadh Al Nassar, Senior Vice President of Ma'aden's Aluminium business. The agreement extends a Memorandum of Understanding signed initially in 2018.

The companies will explore cooperation on aluminium smelting technology development, including novel technologies with lower greenhouse gas emissions. EGA and Ma'aden will also consider cooperation in managing by-products from processes in the aluminium value chain and aluminium recycling.

Bin Kalban said, "We are pleased to extend our agreement with Ma'aden on potential cooperation in technology and other development to further support our two companies' sustainability. The successful tackling of big challenges can only be accelerated by companies working together."

Al Nassar said, "Aluminium is one of the world's most crucial metals for many global industries going into a future-focused on environment and sustainability. This partnership aims to increase the cooperation between Ma'aden and EGA to work together, including towards more sustainable aluminium production."

EGA has developed its own aluminium smelting technology for more than 25 years. EGA has used its UAE-developed technology for every smelter expansion since the 1990s and has retrofitted all its older production lines.

Ma'aden operates the largest and most efficient vertically integrated aluminium complex in Ras Al Khair on Saudi Arabia's east coast.



