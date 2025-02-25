Denmark-based GreenGo Energy has signed its first African public-private partnership (PPP) agreement to develop a large-scale green hydrogen project in Mauritania.

The pact, signed by Mohamed Khaled, Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Mauritania, and Karsten Nielsen, CEO of GreenGo Energy, grants the company access to more than 100,000 hectares of land near capital Nouakchott to develop its 'megaton moon' project.

GreenGo Energy will undertake detailed site and geotechnical surveys, meteorological data collection, and feasibility studies to move ahead with the project, the company said in a press statement.

Phase 1, set for completion by the end of 2029, will deploy 500 megawatts (MW) of electrolysis, 600 MW of onshore wind, and 600 MWp of solar PV, producing approximately 339,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually.

Full capacity will include 6 gigawatts (GW) of electrolysis, 6.8 GW of onshore wind, and 6.3 GWp of solar PV.

The project will be financed through GreenGo Energy’s partnership model, involving strategic and large-scale investors. No financial details were disclosed.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

