Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that recent record aircraft orders from the country’s airlines are just the beginning for the world’s fastest-growing domestic aviation market.

"Indian carriers have placed orders for more than 2,000 new jets and that's just a start", Modi said while addressing hundreds of global aviation leaders at an airline industry summit.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in New Delhi Editing by Tomasz Janowski)