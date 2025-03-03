Egypt - Daikin, a global leader in high-quality air conditioning, heating, ventilation, and refrigeration (HVAC-R) solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, has officially inaugurated its new headquarters in New Cairo City, Egypt.

Strategically located in Marakez District 5, the upgraded facility enhances convenience and value for Daikin’s customers and partners, positioning the company at the heart of growing business opportunities in the region. The grand opening was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Hasan Onder, President of Daikin Türkiye, Middle East, and Africa; Fumio Iwai, Ambassador of Japan to Egypt; and Sherif Soliman, Managing Director of Daikin Egypt.

“With our new head office in Egypt, Daikin is better equipped to serve both residential and commercial markets, meet rising demand, and support our ambitions in the local market. The upgraded facilities will enable us to continue innovating and delivering customer-centric solutions that enhance the overall experience, strengthen our brand, and reinforce our long-term partnerships,” said Hasan Onder.

Sherif Soliman, Managing Director of Daikin Egypt, emphasized the company’s commitment to industry innovation, stating: “This upgraded facility reflects our dedication to advancing the HVAC-R industry and meeting the increasing demand for energy-efficient air conditioning solutions in the region.”

The new headquarters features a state-of-the-art showroom showcasing Daikin’s extensive range of advanced HVAC-R solutions. Customers and partners will have the opportunity to experience live product demonstrations in an interactive setting. Additionally, the facility includes a cutting-edge training and education center designed to equip professionals with the latest skills, reinforcing Daikin’s mission to elevate industry standards.

Strategically positioned near major roads and business hubs, the head office streamlines operations for Daikin’s customers and partners, offering easy accessibility and ample parking. A forthcoming free zone in the vicinity is set to further enhance convenience and operational efficiency. Designed with future expansion in mind, the facility also holds the potential to accommodate a local manufacturing unit.

This milestone comes as Daikin celebrates its 100th anniversary worldwide and follows the company’s recent recognition as a Great Place to Work. The expansion not only strengthens Daikin’s presence in Egypt but also underscores its ongoing commitment to delivering innovative HVAC-R solutions while fostering a dynamic work environment.

