Cairo 3A plans to double its production from the current 9 million by 2024, the company’s deputy CEO said.

Ibrahim Wagdy told Zawya Projects that the company invested 151 million Egyptian pounds ($7.8 million) in a new automated slaughterhouse spread over an area of seven acres on the Cairo -Alex road.

“We supplied nine million chickens last year to the local market and plan to double production by 2024” he said.

He said the poultry production chain is facing challenges due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, which led to a 40 percent increase in production prices.

He said the company has benefitted from its investments in all stages of poultry production chain, starting from feeding factory in Sadat City to the final stages.

He added that Cairo 3A operates one of the largest poultry farms in Egypt with a capacity of 60 million birds annually.

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

