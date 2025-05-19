Egypt - Walid Gamal Eldin, Chairperson of the Suez Canal Economic Zone Authority (SCZONE), has signed an agreement with Lou Jun, board member of China’s GS Global Sourcing, to establish a new ready-made garments production facility in West El Qantara.

The project spans 27,000 square meters and involves an investment of $15m (approximately EGP 751.5m), fully self-financed, with plans to create 2,000 direct jobs.

With an annual production capacity exceeding 12 million ready-made garment pieces, the new facility is fully dedicated to export operations. Gamal Eldin highlighted West El Qantara’s success in attracting high-quality investments, particularly in spinning, textiles, and ready-made garments. He emphasized its strategic location near the Canal governorates and its logistical advantage between SCZONE’s Red Sea and Mediterranean ports, making it ideal for labor-intensive industries.

GS Global Sourcing’s commitment reflects international confidence in the zone’s ability to accommodate global supply chains serving major brands. With this new project, total contracted investments in West El Qantara industrial zone have risen to $579.5 million, generating over 27,300 direct jobs through 19 projects. This development reinforces the Authority’s strategy of industrial integration and strengthens the zone’s position as a leading export-oriented manufacturing hub.

Established in 2017, GS Global Sourcing Limited operates as part of a larger industrial group with over 25 years of experience. In 2022, the company’s sales surpassed $600 million, producing approximately 100 million ready-made garments annually for leading global brands. The group maintains manufacturing operations in Egypt, China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Kenya, and several other countries.

