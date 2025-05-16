Egypt - Oriental Weavers has launched a new polyester yarn dyeing unit at Oriental Weavers International, in the 10th of Ramadan area, with EGP 50 million in total investments, as per an emailed press release.

The unit aligns with the company’s ongoing efforts to boost production efficiency and improve its ability to meet growing demand.

Equipped with modern machinery, the unit has four soft winding machines, a dyeing machine, a rinsing unit, a drying unit, and four final winding machines.

Designed to meet approximately 25% of the company’s polyester yarn needs, it has a daily production capacity of up to 4.75 tons.

It will enable Oriental Weavers to enhance quality control, cut production costs, and respond more swiftly to market demands.

The new unit also features high energy and water efficiency compared to traditional dyeing methods, contributing to a reduced carbon footprint across Oriental Weavers’ industrial operations.

