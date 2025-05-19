ABU DHABI - The fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates kicked off today under the theme “Advanced Industries Accelerated”.

The event runs until 22nd May at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, with broad local and international participation from decision-makers, officials from both public and private sectors, entrepreneurs, investors, industrialists, experts, innovators and financial institutions.

Spanning four days, Make it in the Emirates 2025 will explore key topics including AI-driven manufacturing, smart industrial transformation and national content, advanced manufacturing and industrial entrepreneurship, along with major announcements and offtake deals expected across each track.

The day-one events will commence under the title The UAE’s Vision – Shaping the Future of Manufacturing. The day will also include a ministerial keynote highlighting the redefinition of industry, trade and investment, and a ministerial leadership panel on Integrating Transnational Supply Chains: International Industrial Alliances & Partnerships.

This year’s edition features 720 exhibitors across a space of 68,410 square metres, more than 300 speakers, and showcases over 3,800 products. The event also includes announcements of new projects, initiatives and investment opportunities across 12 vital sectors.

Winners of the third edition of the Make it in the Emirates Awards will be honoured, followed by a Trailblazers Talk session sharing a notable success story. Other sessions include panels exploring What it Takes to Take the Made in the Emirates Brand Globally and The Future of Supply Chains: Strategic Investments and Regional Hubs.