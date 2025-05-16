LONDON - Kuwait Airways and Rolls-Royce PLC have agreed to strengthen efforts aimed at enhancing the operational efficiency of the airline’s aircraft engine system.

The collaboration is part of Kuwait Airways' ongoing strategy to improve its operations and adapt to the evolving global aviation market, according to a statement from the airline’s chairman, Abdulmohsen Al-Fagaan, following discussions between the two parties on Wednesday.

Al-Fagaan explained that the initiative aligns with Kuwait Airways' "strategic goals," which are strongly supported by the political leadership. He also emphasized that this agreement marks a significant step toward deepening the partnership between Kuwait Airways and Rolls-Royce, a leading UK-based engineering company.

The Kuwaiti national carrier has long focused on initiatives aimed at improving the quality of its fleet. Al-Fagaan added that these efforts will ultimately benefit the airline's passengers by ensuring greater convenience and comfort onboard.

Ewen McDonald, Chief Customer Officer at Rolls-Royce, praised the relationship between the two companies, describing Kuwait Airways as one of the firm’s most trusted business partners. He noted that through joint initiatives, Kuwait Airways will strengthen its aircraft systems, leading to more durable and efficient operations.

The collaboration aims to enhance the airline's aircraft engine systems, improving both performance and reliability while also boosting operational efficiency across the fleet.

