ABU DHABI - Borouge and ROX Motor announced that Borouge’s advanced lightweight polyolefin solutions will be used in 17 components of the ADAMAS SUV, ROX Motor’s new global flagship, advancing sustainable mobility and strengthening the UAE’s manufacturing base.

Building on the collaboration announced at the “Make it in the Emirates” earlier this year, supported by Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the agreement reinforces efforts to localise production and accelerate a future-ready automotive industry in the UAE.

Borouge’s advanced materials are designed to reduce vehicle weight, enhance energy efficiency, and support recyclability to meet growing global demand for sustainable automotive solutions.

Earlier this year, Borouge and ROX Motor inaugurated a joint innovation laboratory in Shanghai to drive research in advanced polyolefin solutions and lightweight, sustainable design for next-generation vehicles.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge, said, “Our collaboration with ROX Motor demonstrates the real-world impact of our innovation in advanced materials and underscores Borouge’s role in supporting the UAE’s industrial growth.

"By contributing our polyolefin expertise to the ADAMAS SUV and expanding our R&D capabilities through the joint innovation lab, we are helping build a more competitive and sustainable manufacturing sector in line with the UAE’s Operation 300 billion strategy.”

Jarvis Yan, Founder and CEO of ROX Motor, stated, “With the launch of ROX ADAMAS, our partnership with Borouge is taking shape on the road, turning innovation from the lab into real experiences for our users. Integrating Borouge’s advanced solutions across 17 key components, ADAMAS reflects our shared pursuit to provide products that are lighter, stronger, and go farther - reinforcing the technical excellence behind ROX’s Gliding Luxury."

Aligned with the Make it in the Emirates initiative, this partnership underlines Borouge’s role in advancing in-country value and positioning the UAE as a global hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation.