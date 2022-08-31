BEEAH Recycling Company, part of Sharjah-based BEEAH Group, has started operations at its Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) plant, located within the BEEAH Waste Management Complex in Al Saja’a, Sharjah

BEEAH Group's newly launched Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) facility

UAE's official news agency WAM said in a report that the facility will convert commercial waste into high-quality Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) for use as alernative to coal in cement factory kilns.

The plant's production capacity is 85,000 tonnes annually, at a rate of about 250 tonnes per day, the report said, adding that the plant will initially supply 73,000 tonnes of RDF to Sharjah Cement Factory.

