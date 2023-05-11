Blue hydrogen could cost the equivalent of around $250 a barrel of oil given the existing technology, according to Aramco’s President & CEO Amin Nasser.

“It is very difficult to identify any off-take agreement in Europe for blue hydrogen,” Bloomberg reported Amin Nasser as saying on a call with analysts.

“Even the customers in Japan and Korea are waiting for government incentives. Until they get these incentives, it’ll be costly for them to pursue that blue hydrogen,” he added.

Aramco will take Final Investment Decisions (FID) to build hydrogen export facilities only after first signing supply deals, the Bloomberg report said, quoting Nasser.

