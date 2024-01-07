AMMAN — The Ministry of Public Works and Housing seeks to initially hand over the Amman-Zarqa Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) to the Ministry of Transport to begin operating the project on a trial basis during the next few months, Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abu Al Samen announced on Thursday.

Abu Al Samen's announcement came during a site visit to inspect the project after the completion of the main BRT routes by the ministry. The completion rate of the subsidiary works is currently at about 98 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also said that the project's subsidiary works are expected to conclude in the coming weeks, stressing the importance of addressing any delays and providing detailed daily progress reports to the ministry.

