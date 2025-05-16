AMMAN — Minister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni, on Thursday held a meeting at Jordan Airports Company (JAC) at Amman Civil Airport (Marka) to review progress and the latest steps taken to re-operate the airport.

The discussions went over procedures that have been concluded and the next moves to complete operational requirements.

Tahtamouni listened to the JAC presentation on the steps implemented to meet partial licensing requirements, in preparation to "fully" fulfil operational procedures, as well as the measures taken so far regarding the airport's security and civil aviation facilities.

The minister said the ongoing cooperation and coordination among all relevant stakeholders has "positively" impacted progress in preparation for completing the airport's operational requirements, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister also emphasised the importance of maintaining level of security and safety at Jordanian airports, noting that "significant" progress has been made with the support of all relevant bodies, mainly Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC), JAC and its partners.

While JAC CEO Mohammed Jaloudi confirmed the company is operating at "full capacity" to ensure Amman Civil Airport's readiness to resume operations "as soon as possible."

Jaloudi noted efforts are ongoing to meet all operational requirements, in accordance with approved standards.

