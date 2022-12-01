The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) issued Wednesday a report on primary data of manufacturing and extractive industries of production index in September 2022.

The manufacturing and extractive industries index (excluding crude oil and petroleum products) reached 115.58 during September 2022 (primary) compared to 117.71 in August 2022 (final), a decrease of 1.81%.

The manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, reached 128.98 during September 2022, compared to 113.81 in August 2022, an increase of 13.33 %, due to market needs.

The manufacture of computer, electronics, and optical products reached 111.14 in September 2022, compared to 106.06 in August 2022, an increase of 4.79%, due to higher production to cover market needs.

The manufacture of electrical equipment reached 126.26 during September 2022, compared to 135.31 in August 2022, a decrease of 6.69%, due to the suspension of imports from abroad.

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers reached 200.04 during September 2022, compared to August 2022, when it reached 205.98, a decrease of 2.88%, due to market needs.

CAPMAS has updated the index methodology using the base year 2012/2013.

