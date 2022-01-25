ArabFinance: The Egyptian government injected around EGP 33 billion to establish road networks with a total length of about 1,350 kilometers (km) in new cities in a move to attract population, investment, and employment opportunities, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly revealed.

The main axes and roads projects in the new cities included the development and expansion of several roads in New Cairo, including the 9 km long Gamal Abdel Nasser axis and its intersections, the Northern 90th and the Southern 90th axes with length 20 km, and old Kattameya-Ain Sokhna Road starting from the 11 km long ring road. In 6th of October City, a number of main axes were developed, including the central axis with a length of 6 km, in addition to the development of the middle ring road with a length of 10.6 km, the southern Dahshur link road with a length of 13 km, and the Wahat Road with a length of 17 km.

Madbouly said that the state attaches great interest with road development and construction projects, especially those serving new cities, noting that establishing road networks falls in line with the countrys vision towards achieving sustainable development.

Besides, the development and expansion of the road link leading to the entrance to New Burj Al Arab city from El Kafoury Road with a length of 3.5 km, as well as the developing axis of New Sphinx city with a length of 16 km.

Moreover, maintaining and raising efficiency of the road linking Assiut city and New Assiut with a length of 10 km, as well, the dualization of Upper Egypt-Red Sea Road with a length of 11 km, the development of main plateau axis in west Assiut with a length of 22 km, along with the dualisation of Minya-Bani Suef desert road with a length of 14 km, and the expansion and upgrading of the Al-Rubiki road with a length of 8.6 km.