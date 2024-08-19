Zaytoun Development has announced a new collaboration with Inspire Management for the management and operations of its Inizio project in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital (NAC).

The collaboration comes as construction on the Inizio project, which comprises 180 commercial and administrative units on a 10,500-square-metre site, nears completion.

The project, located in the Financial District near bank headquarters and ministries, is more than 95% finished, with the company beginning to deliver units according to the set timeline. Over 90% of the project has already been sold.

Zaytoun Development Chairperson Ahmed Zaytoun said that Inspire will manage, operate, and organise the Inizio project. “This collaboration coincides with the construction progress of the project, with the company starting to deliver the project according to the set timeline,” Zaytoun said.

Zaytoun also announced a strategic cooperation agreement with e& business, a subsidiary of e& Egypt, a leader in the telecommunications sector, to provide advanced technological services at its NAC projects. This includes surveillance and communication systems, in line with Zaytoun’s plan to equip its projects with the latest technological solutions.

In addition to the Inizio project, Zaytoun Development is also developing the Za Mall, a fully serviced commercial building of approximately 3,522 square metres. The company is also working on Mall Mid Z New Capital, a specialised administrative project spanning 2,700 square metres in the Administrative District.

Zaytoun Development has also partnered with Alter Lines as the executive consultant, Diwan for electromechanical works, ICE-International Consultant Engineers, and Archrete on various projects.

