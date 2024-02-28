Saudi Arabia - Zamil Steel Pre-Engineered Buildings Company, a subsidiary of Saudi-based conglomerate Zamil Industrial, has clinched a significant contract from Bahri Logistics Company for the construction of the 'Bahri Bonded Zone' complex at Jeddah Islamic Port.

A leading initiative, Bahri Bonded Zone, is aimed at establishing a world-class logistics hub within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It comprises an associated office building, a mezzanine floor, a warehouse, a mechanical roof, and other utility annexes.

This marks a major milestone for the company, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner for large-scale and complex logistics infrastructure projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said Nawaf Mohammed Al Zamil, the President of Zamil Steel Company, after signing the contract with Mohammed Mikwar, the Contract Logistics Senior Manager at Bahri Logistics Company.

The project scope encompasses the design, fabrication, supply, and erection of a pre-engineered steel building with an area of approximately 37,000 sq m, stated Al Zamil.

The structure is being meticulously designed to withstand all gravity, lateral (wind and seismic), and temperature loads, ensuring exceptional durability and safety in the demanding port environment, he added.

