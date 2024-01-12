Leading construction group China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) has broken ground on its key development - South Saad Al Abdullah City Housing Project - located in the Jahra Governorate of Kuwait, about 25 km west of the capital city, reported Xinhua.

Under the contract, the CGGC will conduct earthworks excavation and filling work as well build more than 150 km of new roads and bridges, stated the report. The scope of work also includes laying of 975 km of pipelines.

Kuwait News Agency (Kuna) had earlier reported that The South Saad Al Abdullah housing project was being built at a total investment of KD2.1 billion ($6.8 billion) which will be phased over the coming state budgets according to the construction stages of the project.

On completion, the project will cater to the housing needs of at least 150,000 people, the report added.

The ground breaking ceremony was attended by senior Chinese and Kuwaiti officials including Kuwaiti MP Fayez Al Jumhour and Rashid Al-Enezi, acting general manager of the Kuwait's Public Authority for Housing Welfare.

He Baisen, the executive general manager and project manager at CGGC, said: "We have always regarded Kuwait as an important strategic market for investment and construction, and are committed to becoming a positive force in building Kuwait."

"We will make efforts to build a comfortable living environment for local residents and make more contributions to deepening cooperation between China and Kuwait," he added.

