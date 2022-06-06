Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (Enec) has announced that 97% of the work has been completed on the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant being developed in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi in co-ordination with Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco), the JV partner and prime contractor of the plant.

While the first two units are commercially operational and producing electricity 24/7, the third unit is in operational readiness phase pending receipt of the operating licence from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), said the statement from Enec.

Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and CEO of Enec, met Seung-il Cheong, President and CEO of Kepco at a special ceremony in the Korean capital Seoul where they discussed the progress of the Barakah plant.

The Kepco CEO reaffirmed his team’s commitment to completing the remaining units at Barakah in an efficient and high-quality manner to realise the full value of the plant in terms of electricity generated and the significant carbon emissions the plant saves.

The Barakah Plant is accelerating the decarbonisation of the power sector in the UAE and the Arab World, significantly contributing to achieving Net Zero by 2050.

The meeting, which was attended by senior officials of Kepco, also discussed the Enec's future cooperation in nuclear sector, said the statement.

Al Hammadi's visit to South Korea comes within the framework of the joint venture agreement between Enec and Kepco and in line with the special strategic partnership between the UAE and Korea.

The high-level UAE delegation then met Team Korea companies as well as other key government officials.

They also held talks on prospects for future cooperation and exploring the opportunities available in the nuclear energy sector.-TradeArabia News Service

