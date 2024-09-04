Muscat: Construction works are in full swing at the Al Khuwair Square project's site, including installing the highest flagpole in Oman, measuring around 126 meters in height

The project will include the implementation of many recreational and sports facilities.

It will be made of iron and will require 135 tonnes of steel.

The outer diameter of the flagpole at the base is 2,800 mm, while the diameter at its highest point is 900 mm.

The dimensions of the Omani flag are 18 meters in length and 31.5 meters in width.

The flagpole will be provided with a warning lighting system for aircraft.

The project extends over an area of ​​more than 18,000 square meters and will offer a variety of recreational features, such as grass turf, palm trees, paths designated for walking and bicycles, an outdoor exhibition area, and a skateboarding area.

The project was also equipped with public facilities such as toilets and 107 parking lots.

